Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move During The Warriors-Pacers Game
Steph Curry had an incredible move during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Golden State Warriors are playing the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night, and during the game, Steph Curry had an absolutely sensational move.
The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
Curry was being guarded by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, and he brought out some amazing handles and finished with a beautiful layup at the rim.
The Warriors came into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16.
Curry is closing in on the all-time three-point record, and if he nails seven three-pointers in the game he will be the all-time leader.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.