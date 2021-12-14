Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move During The Warriors-Pacers Game

The Golden State Warriors are playing the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night, and during the game, Steph Curry had an absolutely sensational move.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry was being guarded by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, and he brought out some amazing handles and finished with a beautiful layup at the rim.

The Warriors came into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16.

Curry is closing in on the all-time three-point record, and if he nails seven three-pointers in the game he will be the all-time leader.

