Central Division Notebook: Giannis Gets Same Ranking As Steph In NBA 2k22

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the ranking in NBA 2k22.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is a two-time NBA MVP, and Giannis Antetokounpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has won the MVP award the same amount of times.

Curry is a three-time champion, and Antetokounmpo won his first championship this past season.

Antetokounmpo has also won a Defensive Player of The Year Award, something Curry will likely never do.

With all that being said, they are easily two of the top ten players in the world, and some of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

There is no arguing that both are all-time greats who will be first ballot Hall of Famers.

NBA 2k22 recently came out, and the game rated both Antetokounmpo and Curry 96 overall.

Was 2k correct?

Curry led the NBA in scoring last season and averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 5.8 assists per game.

He also shot over 48% from the field and over 42% from the three-point range.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

He shot just under 57% from the field, but only shot a little over 30% from the three-point range.

Antetokounmpo is in another stratosphere as a defender then Curry, but Curry is on another planet then Antetokounmpo as a shooter.

Curry and the Warriors lost in the NBA's play-in tournament, so they did not make the post-season, while the Bucks won the NBA Championship.

As a whole, Curry might be the better player, but based on how Antetokounmpo and his team just won the NBA title and he won the NBA Finals MVP, both of them being a 96 overall seems fair.

The full list of 2k ratings can be seen here.