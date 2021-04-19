Steph Curry Status Unknown for Monday's Game

Steph Curry, who was just named Western Conference Player of The Week, is questionable to play on Monday night, reports The Athletic's, Anthony Slater.

Curry dropped 47 points in last game's battle against the Celtics in Boston. For tonight's game, he is listed as having "left ankle soreness."

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, has an impressive stat line this season of 31.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Warriors are just the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a losing record of 28-29. On the week he averaged 43.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, made 36 three-pointers and the Warriors went 3-1.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have another MVP candidate in Joel Embiid and sit at the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 39-17. Fellow All-Star Ben Simmons and new head coach Doc Rivers have been a massive reason for the team's success this season.

The game between the 76ers and Warriors tips off at 7:30 Eastern Time at Wells Fargo Center.