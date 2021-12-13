Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

The Golden State Warriors are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and come into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16.

Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of some of their players walking into the arena, and two-time MVP Steph Curry can be seen in the clip.

The tweet can be seen embedded below from the team's account.

If Curry makes seven three-pointers in the game he will have the all-time record for most threes in NBA history.

The game is scheduled for 7 P.M. Eastern Time.

