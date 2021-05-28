NBA Playoffs: Stephen A. Smith Fired Up Before Knicks and Hawks Game 3

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is in Atlanta covering Game 3 against the Hawks, and was fired up about his New York Knicks.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is a lifelong New York Knicks fan and is in Atlanta covering Game 3 on Friday night.

Before the game, Smith was amped up for his Knicks, and the video can be seen below from SportsCenter.

"KNICKS IN THE BUILDING. WE HERE," Smith said via SportsCenters' Tweet on Friday.

The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball