Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Restrictions

Kevin Durant will play on a minute restriction on Sunday.

Kevin Durant, who has been out since last Sunday, will play this Sunday against the Suns.

Durant is now officially ruled available, Alex Schiffer of The Atheltic relayed.

"Nets officially rule Kevin Durant and Tyler Johnson available for today's game against the Suns," Schiffer Tweeted pre-game on Sunday.

Steve Nash spoke on his star forward's status pre-game, as relayed by Gerald Bourguet of Fansided.

"Steve Nash said the Nets are keeping an eye on the bigger picture with Kevin Durant, so they're "not going to throw him out there and have him play 30-ish minutes," Bourguet Tweeted pre-game on Sunday.

The Nets will need him back, because Devin Booker and Chris Paul have the Suns playing the best basketball the franchise has seen in a decade.