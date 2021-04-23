Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Status
Steve Nash spoke before the Celtics played the Nets about Kevin Durant.
Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke on Kevin Durant's injury before Friday night's game against the Celtics.
The video captured by SNY's Nets videos is posted below.
"I think he's close, but I don't think he's there," Nash said via SNY's Nets Videos.
The Nets have been without James Harden for quite some time and were given bad news earlier in the week stating that he would miss even more time with th lingering hamstring injury.
As for Durant, he exited Sunday's contest in Miami against the Heat in the first quarter and has not played in a game since. Durant suffered a left thigh contusion.
The Nets luckily have a lot of depth with Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin to lead the team while their other two stars nurse their injuries.
