NBA Playoffs: "We've Really Accomplished Nothing Yet" Nets' Steve Nash Speaks Before Bucks Game

Steve Nash spoke pre-game before the Nets play the Bucks in Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke on Thursday night before the Nets and Bucks play Game 3.

"We've really accomplished nothing yet," Nash said pre-game. "We held home-court and that's about it."

The full presser can be watched here.

The Nets won the first two games in Brooklyn and have a 2-0 series lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball