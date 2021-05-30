Suns' Chris Paul is Looking Healthy in Game 4 Against Lakers

Chris Paul is having his best game of the series on Sunday.

Chris Paul has been banged up all series after injuring his shoulder in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but on Sunday in Game 4, he's finally having his coming-out party.

The Suns have a hefty lead in the fourth quarter, and Paul has 16 points and eight assists.

A highlight of Paul can be seen from a Bleacher Report Tweet embedded below.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

