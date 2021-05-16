NBA News: Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul Status Against Spurs

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will get the day off on the last day of the regular season.

The Phoenix Suns will give All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul the day off for rest on Sunday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

The two guards have led the Suns to an incredible season, with them just one game behind the Utah Jazz for the first seed in the Western Conference on the last day of the regular season.

The status of both Booker and Paul can be seen in the two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

If the Suns win and the Utah Jazz lose to the Sacramento Kings, the Suns will be the number one seed.

The Suns are 4-point favorites over the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball