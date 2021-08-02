Pacers Could Have Drafted Suns' Devin Booker In 2015

The Indiana Pacers had the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and Devin Booker was selected two picks after by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick.

The NBA Draft was last Thursday, which makes this time of year good to look back at the things that could have happened, but didn't in the draft.

In 2015, a loaded NBA Draft class, the Indiana Pacers had the 11th overall pick in the first round.

The team was coming off of a 38-44 season, and had been the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference missing the playoffs by losing the tie breaker with the Brooklyn Nets.

In the draft, the team took Myles Turner with the 11th overall pick out of Texas, and Joe Young with the 43rd overall pick out of Oregon.

Meanwhile, just two picks after Turner, was Devin Booker.

Booker was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns.

This past season, Booker and the Suns made the NBA Finals and the two-time All-Star shooting guard averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during the regular season.

While Booker is clearly the better player, the Pacers still can't be unhappy with how Turner turned out.

He led the NBA in blocks per game for the second time last season (3.4), and up until last year the Pacers had made the NBA Playoffs every season with Turner.

