Pacers Could Have Drafted Suns' Devin Booker In 2015

Suns' Devin Booker Could Have Been Drafted By The Indiana Pacers In 2015 Here's How

The Indiana Pacers had the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and Devin Booker was selected two picks after by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick.
The Indiana Pacers had the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and Devin Booker was selected two picks after by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick.

The NBA Draft was last Thursday, which makes this time of year good to look back at the things that could have happened, but didn't in the draft. 

In 2015, a loaded NBA Draft class, the Indiana Pacers had the 11th overall pick in the first round. 

The team was coming off of a 38-44 season, and had been the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference missing the playoffs by losing the tie breaker with the Brooklyn Nets. 

In the draft, the team took Myles Turner with the 11th overall pick out of Texas, and Joe Young with the 43rd overall pick out of Oregon. 

Meanwhile, just two picks after Turner, was Devin Booker. 

Booker was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns. 

This past season, Booker and the Suns made the NBA Finals and the two-time All-Star shooting guard averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during the regular season. 

While Booker is clearly the better player, the Pacers still can't be unhappy with how Turner turned out. 

He led the NBA in blocks per game for the second time last season (3.4), and up until last year the Pacers had made the NBA Playoffs every season with Turner. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

