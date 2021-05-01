Suns' Devin Booker Has a Crazy Crossover on Jazz's Rudy Gobert

Devin Booker and the Suns took over the number one seed in the Western Conference on Friday night.

Devin Booker of the Suns did Rudy Govert of the Jazz dirty on Friday evening. Booker took Gobert out to the baseline during the game and had the big man falling all out of place with an unbelievable crossover move.

The crazy highlight can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

On top of the particular highlight, the win over the Jazz pushed them ahead for the number one spot in the Western Conference.

