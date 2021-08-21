Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Has Higher Video Game Rating Than Ben Simmons And LaMelo Ball

Surprisingly Enough, This Player Has A Higher NBA 2k22 Rating Than Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star Ben Simmons And Charlotte Hornets' Rookie Of The Year LaMelo Ball
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers has been an All-Star each of the last two seasons.
He's averaged an incredible 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season.
Yet, the forward does not necessarily get the credit he deserves nationally.
The Pacers play in Indiana which does help them get very many national TV games, and on top of that they did not make the NBA Playoffs last season, and were swept in the first round of the playoffs in 2020 to the Miami Heat.
Therefore, as NBA 2k22 ratings have come out for the new video game that is coming out soon, Sabonis surprisingly came in rated higher than two very notable players when it comes to national media and a national fans perspective.
Sabonis was ranked an 86 overall (see Tweet below from Zach Pearson of FanSided).
Meanwhile, Simmons and Ball were both ranked an 84 overall.
Simmons was the number one overall pick in 2015 and has been a national sensation for years, while Ball just won Rookie of The Year and his family is well known to the public.
Their ratings can be seen in Tweets below from Hornets Reddit and Hoop Central.
SportningNews.com shared a 2k ratings tracker which can be read here.
