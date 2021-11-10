Nikola Jokic Suspended For Pacers-Nuggets Game

The Indiana Pacers will not have to face Nikola Jokic when they play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Colorado.

On Tuesday evening the NBA announced that the 2021 MVP has been suspended for one game, and their announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

He was suspended for what he did when he was thrown out of the Nugget's win over the Miami Heat on Monday for shoving Markieff Morris to the ground.

The clip of the incident can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

