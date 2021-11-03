Publish date:
T.J. Warren's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game On Wednesday
The Indiana Pacers will once again be without T.J. Warren when they host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Monday night.
The veteran forward only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot (15.5 PPG in those four games), and has yet to make his season-debut.
The status of Warren for Monday's game against the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tony East of Forbes.
