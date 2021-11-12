T.J. Warren's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without T.J. Warren when they face the Jazz in Utah on Thursday night.

Warren only played in four games last season, and has yet to make his season debut this year.

His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Pacers come into the game with a 4-8 record and the Jazz are 8-3.

