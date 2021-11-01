T.J. Warren's Status For Spurs-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without forward T.J. Warren when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in Indianapolis.

The former Kentucky star only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot, and has yet to make his season-debut this year.

Clearly, the Pacers could use him, because they are off to a 1-6 start.

However, they will have to continue on without him in the meantime.

