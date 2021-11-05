Publish date:
T.J. Warren's Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
The Indiana Pacers will once again be without T.J. Warren when they play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Warren only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot, and has yet to make his season debut.
The full injury report for Friday's NBA schedule can be seen here.
The Paces also gave an update on Warren after their win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday (see tweet below).
