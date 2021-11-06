Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    T.J. Warren's Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game On Friday
    The Indiana Pacers will once again be without forward T.J. Warren when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Oregon. 

    Warren only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot, and has yet to make his season debut. 

    The full injury report for Friday's NBA schedule can be seen here. 

    The Paces also gave an update on Warren after their win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday (see tweet below).

