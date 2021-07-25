Team USA: Here's What Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Said After Loss To France
Team USA lost their first game of the Olympics to France.
Damian Lillard spoke after Team USA lost to France in the first game of the Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.
Some of what the Portland Trail Blazers All-Star said can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Hoop Central who cited Eurohoops.net.
The article with all of what Lillard said from Eurohoops.net can be read here, and their Tweet can be seen embedded below.
Team USA lost 83-76 to France, and the score can be seen embedded below from USA Basketball's Twitter account.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.