Team USA: Here's What Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Said After Loss To France

Team USA lost their first game of the Olympics to France.
Damian Lillard spoke after Team USA lost to France in the first game of the Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

Some of what the Portland Trail Blazers All-Star said can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Hoop Central who cited Eurohoops.net.

The article with all of what Lillard said from Eurohoops.net can be read here, and their Tweet can be seen embedded below. 

Team USA lost 83-76 to France, and the score can be seen embedded below from USA Basketball's Twitter account.

