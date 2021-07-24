Team USA: Suns' Devin Booker Tweets For First Time Since NBA Finals Ended

Devin Booker is in Tokyo for the Olympics.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns played Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and now has already been in Tokyo for the USA Men's Basketball Olympic Team.

Booker sent out a Tweet on Saturday, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Suns lost Game 6 of the Finals 105-98 to lose the series 4-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

