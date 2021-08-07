Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce Wins Gold Medal In Tokyo Olympics

Team USA beat France on Friday to win the Gold Medal in the Tokyo Olympics. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich coached a team (with Indiana Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce and others) full of NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and many more.

The Pacers congratulated Pierce on Twitter for the accomplishment.

The final score was 87-82 (see Tweet below from The Players' Tribune).

The full roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

JaVale McGee (free agent)

The full coaching staff:

Jerry Colangelo (managing director)

Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)

Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors)

Lloyd Pierce (Indiana Pacers)

Jay Wright (Villanova University)

Durant had 29 points in the final game, but France did put a good fight, with Rudy Gobert scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds and Evan Fournier tallying 16 points.

On July 31, Durant passed Carmelo Anthony as having the most points in Team USA history (see Tweet below from Shams Charania).

Durant also tied Anthony with having the most Gold Medals in Men's Basketball history (see Tweet below from The Undefeated).

Some Tweets about Team USA can be seen below.

