"That Was Shocking" Rick Carlisle Said Of Kevin Durant Not Being Thrown Out Of The Pacers-Nets Game For Doing This

    October 31, 2021
    "That Was Shocking" Rick Carlisle Said Of Kevin Durant Not Being Thrown Out Of The Pacers-Nets
    Kevin Durant threw the basketball into the stands on Friday night, but did not get ejected in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn to advance to 3-3, while the Pacers dropped to 1-5. 

    Kevin Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists the game. 

    During the third quarter he threw the basketball into the stands (see tweet below from The Action Network).

    Durant actually shouldn't have been allowed to play the rest of the game. 

    He was given a technical foul, but he actually was supposed to be thrown out of the game for that, and the NBA Official Twitter account admitted so after the game (see tweet below and read report here).

    Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the play after the game.

    "That was shocking," Carlisle said of Durant not being ejected. 

    The entire clip of Carlisle speaking about what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below above Bally Sports Indiana. 

    "At this point it doesn't matter, because it's not going to change the outcome, but it's something that is a significant thing that just can't be missed," Carlisle added.

