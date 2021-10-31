"That Was Shocking" Rick Carlisle Said Of Kevin Durant Not Being Thrown Out Of The Pacers-Nets Game For Doing This

"That Was Shocking" Rick Carlisle Said Of Kevin Durant Not Being Thrown Out Of The Pacers-Nets
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn to advance to 3-3, while the Pacers dropped to 1-5.
Kevin Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists the game.
During the third quarter he threw the basketball into the stands (see tweet below from The Action Network).
Durant actually shouldn't have been allowed to play the rest of the game.
He was given a technical foul, but he actually was supposed to be thrown out of the game for that, and the NBA Official Twitter account admitted so after the game (see tweet below and read report here).
Read More
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the play after the game.
"That was shocking," Carlisle said of Durant not being ejected.
The entire clip of Carlisle speaking about what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below above Bally Sports Indiana.
"At this point it doesn't matter, because it's not going to change the outcome, but it's something that is a significant thing that just can't be missed," Carlisle added.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.