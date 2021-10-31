Kevin Durant Just Got Fined $25,000 For Doing This In The Pacers-Nets Game

Publish date:
That's A Lot Of Money: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Just Got Fined $25,000 For Doing This
The NBA announced that they have Kevin Durant $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands during the Pacers-Nets game on Friday.
The NBA has announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000.
The announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA Commutations.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn 105-98, but Durant threw the basketball into the stands late in the third quarter (see clip below from The Action Network).
The Nets advanced to 3-3 with the win, and Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
