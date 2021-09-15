McConnell Gets A 78 In NBA 2k22, Which Is Higher Than A Former Number One Overall Pick

September 15, 2021
The 2018 NBA Draft's First Overall Pick By The Philadelphia 76ers Has A Lower NBA 2k22 Rating Than This Bench Player On The Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers received a higher rating in NBA 2k22 than Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic. Fultz was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Author:
Publish date:
Markelle Fultz was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Unfortunately, his career did not go as typically planned for a number one overall pick. 

He was traded by the 76ers to the Orlando Magic in 2019. 

Fultz spent less than two seasons in Philadelphia before the mid-season trade in February of 2019 to the Magic. 

He only appeared in 33 regular season games and three playoff games for the 76ers. 

On the Magic in 2019-20, Fultz began to come into his own, and averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists in 72 regular season games. 

He also played all five games in the post-season. 

This past season he was averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 assists per game, but only played in eight games after a season-ending injury. 

NBA 2k22 gave him a 77 overall rating in the new game, and that ranking is the 171st best ranking for current players in the game. 

The rating seems low. 

His former teammate, T.J. McConnell who is now on the Indiana Pacers received a 78 overall ranking. 

The ranking McConnell got is good for the 147th out of all the current players in the game. 

There is good reason that McConnell as a bench player got that ranking. 

He is an outstanding defender (1.9 steals per game) and averaged 6.6 assists per game off the bench. 

McConnell was undrafted in 2015. 

The ratings are relatively fair, but both have a case to be rated a little higher. 

The full list of 2k22 ratings can be seen here. 

