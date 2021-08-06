Former Indiana Pacers Forward Solmon Hill Re-Signs With Atlanta Hawks

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they had re-signed Solomon Hill. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Monday. Hill has played for the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Thursday evening that they have re-signed Solomon Hill (see Tweet below) and read the release from the team here.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski originally broke the news of Hill's new one-year-deal on Monday (see Tweet below).

Hill averaged 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 71 games.

He also played 21.3 minutes per game.

Some notes about Hill:

Drafted 23rd overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2013

Played for the Indiana Pacers for three years, from 2013-14 to 2015-16

Averaged his career-high of 8.9 points per game with the Indiana Pacers in 2015.

Has played for the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks over his eight-year NBA career

30 years old

