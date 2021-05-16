NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Rockets
The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the last day of the regular season, and neither team has a lot to play for.
The Rockets, who traded James Harden at the beginning of the season, are in rebuilding mode and are headed to the NBA's Draft Lottery.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have had a fantastic season and will be headed to the NBA Playoffs, but they are already locked in as the fifth seed against the New York Knicks.
Therefore, the game is not relevant to them either.
Some key players are out for the Hawks on Sunday, and their full starting lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Hawks are 7-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
