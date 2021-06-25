NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 2?

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 on Friday.

The Hawks won the first game in Milwaukee as 8-point underdogs on Wednesday.

Patrick Everson of Covers.com wrote about the betting for Game 2, and his Tweet can also be seen below.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

