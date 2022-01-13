Pacers Fall To Celtics In Indy

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics played each for the second straight game on Wednesday night, and the Celtics have now won both games.

After winning in Boston on Monday in overtime, the Celtics came into Indiana on Wednesday night and beat them 119-100.

Four of five starters scored in double-digits for the Pacers, but on the defensive end they were just not good enough.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined to score 67 points, and point guard Dennis Schroeder went off for 23 points.

The Pacers were led by Myles Turner's team-high 18 points.

The loss now drops the Pacers to 15-27 on the season in 42 games, and they are very clearly running out of time to save their season.

The only two teams in the Eastern Conference that they have a better record than are the Orlando Magic are Detroit Pistons.

Those are the two worst teams in the NBA, who are clearly in a rebuilding mode.

This Pacers team is loaded with veterans, and while they are not anyone's idea of a championship contender, their roster should at least be a playoff contender.

As of now, that is something that they do not appear capable of doing.

They are seven-games behind the Toronto Raptors for the eighth seed, and six-games behind the Celtics for the tenth seed (the last play-in tournament spot).

They will play their next game on Friday night in Indianapolis against the Phoenix Suns, who made the NBA Finals last season, and have the best record in the NBA this season.