NBA Injuries: Celtics Update Jaylen Brown's Status
The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Monday.
The Boston Celtics announced uncompromising news on Monday afternoon, as they let the NBA world know that All-Star Jaylen Brown will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.
The post from the Celtics can be seen embedded below.
"#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season." The Celtics Tweeted on Monday.
At the end of the Tweet, they attached another saying that updates will be provided.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades. CLICK HERE.