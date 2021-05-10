NBA Injuries: Celtics Update Jaylen Brown's Status

The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Monday.

The Boston Celtics announced uncompromising news on Monday afternoon, as they let the NBA world know that All-Star Jaylen Brown will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

"#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season." The Celtics Tweeted on Monday.

