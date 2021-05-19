NBA News: Celtics' Brad Stevens Shares a Brutally Honest Quote Before Series with Nets

The Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series.

The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-100 in Boston on Tuesday night, and Jayson Tatum went off for 50-points.

The win gives the Celtics the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and a date with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

While the series would appear to be a good one, the Celtics are without All-Star Jaylen Brown, who is out for the season due to wrist surgery.

Celtics' head coach Brad Stevens shared an honest quote when assessing the series, and the quote can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

“If I’m just a general fan of the NBA, I have a hard time seeing them lose. We’re going to have to play great," Stevens said per Bleacher Report.

The Nets are 8-point favorites in the first game, according to FanDuel.

