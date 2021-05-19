Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Celtics' Brad Stevens Shares a Brutally Honest Quote Before Series with Nets

The Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series.
Author:
Publish date:

The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-100 in Boston on Tuesday night, and Jayson Tatum went off for 50-points.

The win gives the Celtics the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and a date with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

While the series would appear to be a good one, the Celtics are without All-Star Jaylen Brown, who is out for the season due to wrist surgery.

Celtics' head coach Brad Stevens shared an honest quote when assessing the series, and the quote can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

“If I’m just a general fan of the NBA, I have a hard time seeing them lose. We’re going to have to play great," Stevens said per Bleacher Report.

The Nets are 8-point favorites in the first game, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE

