Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets can close out the Boston Celtics in Game 5.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets are up 3-1 in their NBA Playoff series with the Boston Celtics and can officially close the door on Boston's season on Tuesday in Game 5.

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 12.5-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16132200_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

USATSI_16180255_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Nets

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status Against Clippers

USATSI_16135462_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Reveals His Status for Game 5 Against Lakers

USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Pre-Game Outfit Before Celtics Game

USATSI_16146409_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Kemba Walker Status Against Nets

USATSI_16178877_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns

USATSI_15767109_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Draft UConn's James Bouknight in Mock Draft

USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers in Game 5