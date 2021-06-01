NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets can close out the Boston Celtics in Game 5.

The Brooklyn Nets are up 3-1 in their NBA Playoff series with the Boston Celtics and can officially close the door on Boston's season on Tuesday in Game 5.

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 12.5-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

