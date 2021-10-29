The Brooklyn Nets Have Updated Their Injury Report For Friday Night's Game Against The Pacers

Skip to main content
    The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Friday night.
    The Brooklyn Nets have modified their injury report for Friday evening's game against the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn. 

    Nic Claxton had originally been listed as questionable, and he is now listed as out. 

    The tweet from the team can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account. 

    The Nets come into the game with a 2-3 record, while the Pacers have lost two games in a row and have a lousy 1-4 record to start the season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

