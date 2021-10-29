Publish date:
The Brooklyn Nets Have Updated Their Injury Report For Friday Night's Game Against The Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets have modified their injury report for Friday evening's game against the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn.
Nic Claxton had originally been listed as questionable, and he is now listed as out.
The tweet from the team can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account.

The Nets come into the game with a 2-3 record, while the Pacers have lost two games in a row and have a lousy 1-4 record to start the season.
