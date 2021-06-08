NBA Playoffs: Nets Share Video of Packed Arena For Bucks Game

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are underway for their Game 2 matchup in Brooklyn on Monday night.

The Nets won the first game on Saturday night and have a 1-0 series lead.

The Nets shared a video of their fans, and the video can be seen in a Tweet from their account below.

The sports world is coming back to normal.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball