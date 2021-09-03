Former Pacers Player Waived By Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they have requested waivers on Alize Johnson. Before he played for the Nets, Johnson was on the Indiana Pacers for the first two seasons of his NBA career.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they have waived Alize Johnson on Friday afternoon.

The official announcement can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Prior to the announcement, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the Nets waiving Johnson and the reasons for doing so.

Wojnarowski noted that the Nets have a lot of players at his position and the move would let him play on another team.

More on the waiving of Johnson can be read here in the press release from the Nets official website.

Johnson began his NBA career in 2019 with the Indiana Pacers as the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He never truly cracked the rotation in Indiana, and averaged just 4.6 minutes per game in his rookie season and 6.9 minutes per game in his sophomore season.

During his rookie season on the Pacers, his best game was against the Hawks in Atlanta when he scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

He also chipped in on the defensive end with one steal and two blocks.

The game was the most minutes he played in a game by far during his rookie season (25:22).

In his second season on the Pacers his best game came against the Miami Heat in Indiana when he scored 11 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out four assists.

He also had one block.

The game was by far the most minutes he received during his second season (38:19).

On the Nets last season he had several good games including an incredible 20 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks performance against the Pacers, and 23 points, 15 rebounds and two steals against the Jazz in Utah.

At just 25 years old, he still has a lot of promise and many teams around the NBA would be smart to give him a look.