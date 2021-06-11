NBA Playoffs: Nets Steal All The Momentum Back in Second Quarter Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets trailed the Bucks in Milwaukee 30-11 in the first quarter, but came roaring back in the second quarter.

The Nets won the second quarter 31-15.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 16 points and eight rebounds at halftime, and Kevin Durant has seven points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Tweets from the first half of Game 3 can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

