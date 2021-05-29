Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics on Friday.
The Brooklyn Nets have a firm 2-0 lead in their series against the Boston Celtics after winning the first two games in Brooklyn.

They will look to build on their lead in their two games in Boston this weekend.

For Game 3, their starting lineup has been announced and can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.

