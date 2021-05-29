NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Brooklyn Nets have a firm 2-0 lead in their series against the Boston Celtics after winning the first two games in Brooklyn.

They will look to build on their lead in their two games in Boston this weekend.

For Game 3, their starting lineup has been announced and can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

