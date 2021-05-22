NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will begin their seven-game series in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday evening.

The two teams come in as the second seed (Nets) and seventh seed (Celtics) in the Eastern Conference.

This series could have been a more competitive matchup on paper in a typical season, but the Celtics do not have All-Star Jaylen Brown, which is a big blow to their chances.

The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the night, and the full lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics in Brooklyn, according to FanDuel.

