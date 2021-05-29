NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status Against Heat

The Bucks visit the Miami Heat for Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Miami to play the Heat for Game 4 on Saturday, and they will have Giannis Antetokounmpo (who was on the injury report) in the starting lineup.

The status of Antetokounmpo (groin) can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

If the Bucks win, the Heat will be eliminated.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites on Saturday in Game 4 against the Heat in Miami, according to FanDuel.

