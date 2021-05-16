NBA News: Celtics' Available Players Against Knicks

The Celtics and Knicks will play in New York on Sunday,

The Boston Celtics have already locked up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, so their final game of the regular season has absolutely no meaning if they win or lose the game.

That being said, the New York Knicks have a lot on the line during Sunday's contest. If the Knicks lose and the Hawks win, the Hawks will be the fourth seed, and if the Knicks win, they will become the fourth seed regardless of if the Hawks win.

The Knicks are lucky because the Celtics will not have some of their regulars in the starting lineup, and their full list of available players can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Knicks are 12.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball