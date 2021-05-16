Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Celtics' Available Players Against Knicks

The Celtics and Knicks will play in New York on Sunday,
The Boston Celtics have already locked up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, so their final game of the regular season has absolutely no meaning if they win or lose the game. 

That being said, the New York Knicks have a lot on the line during Sunday's contest. If the Knicks lose and the Hawks win, the Hawks will be the fourth seed, and if the Knicks win, they will become the fourth seed regardless of if the Hawks win. 

The Knicks are lucky because the Celtics will not have some of their regulars in the starting lineup, and their full list of available players can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below. 

The Knicks are 12.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

