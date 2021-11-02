Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    The Colts Lost To The Titans On Sunday But Before The Game This NBA Star Got The Crowd Excited
    Myles Tuner of the Indiana Pacers is at the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday.
    The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis, and before the game Pacers star Myles Turner got the crowd hyped up. 

    The video of Turner at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Olivia Ray of WISH-TV.

    Turner has once again gotten off to a good start to the season after leading the NBA in blocks per game last season for the second time in his career. 

    The Titans won the game 34-31 over the Colts in overtime on Sunday afternoon. 

