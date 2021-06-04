NBA Playoffs: Mavericks and Clippers Series Has Done Something No Other First-Round Series Has Done
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have yet to win a home-game in their series.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are the only two NBA playoffs teams yet to win a home game.
The series has been a unique one, to say the least, and if the Mavericks want to break the trend and win the series, they will need to beat the Clippers in Dallas on Friday night.
More information on the trend can be seen from ESPN below who cited EliasSports below.
The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.