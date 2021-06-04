NBA Playoffs: Mavericks and Clippers Series Has Done Something No Other First-Round Series Has Done

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have yet to win a home-game in their series.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are the only two NBA playoffs teams yet to win a home game.

The series has been a unique one, to say the least, and if the Mavericks want to break the trend and win the series, they will need to beat the Clippers in Dallas on Friday night.

More information on the trend can be seen from ESPN below who cited EliasSports below.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

