NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Smacks Himself With a Water Bottle During Loss to Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 106-81 on Sunday night.

The Dallas Mavericks did not have a fun night on Sunday evening at home.

After winning the first two games of the series in Los Angeles, they have now lost both games in Dallas and lost Game 4 106-81.

During the game, Luka Doncic showed his frustration and hit himself with a water bottle on the bench.

