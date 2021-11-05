Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Pacers

The New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening 111-98.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media.

"The east is loaded, so every night you gotta bring it," Thibodeau said.

The full clip can be seen embedded below from SNY's Knicks videos.

The Knicks fell to 5-3, and have lost two games in a row while the Pacers advanced to 3-6 and have won two games in a row.

