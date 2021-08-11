Chris Duarte Is Off To An Incredible Start At NBA Summer League

Chris Duarte has been sensational to start NBA Summer League for the Indiana Pacers in their first two games against the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Back on NBA Draft night, J. Michael of the IndyStar had reported that the Knicks and Golden State Warriors were interested in trading for Duarte.

Chris Duarte was the 13th overall pick of the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Draft that took place at the end of July.

The former star for the Oregon Ducks is off to an incredible start at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First game: 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Second game: 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Is NBA Summer League the tell all of how good a player will or won't be?

Of course not.

That being said, he is proving just how he can be facing stiffer competition than in college.

Back on NBA Draft night, J. Michael of the IndyStar had reported that after the draft the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks had interest in trading for Duarte.

The article from Michael back on July 30 can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Pacers may have found a special player in Duarte, and now it all makes sense why the Warriors and Knicks wanted to trade for him.

The Pacers have lost the first two games of Summer League to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

The Pacers will resume action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

