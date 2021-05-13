NBA News: Hornets' Starting Lineup Against Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Charlotte on Thursday, and with just three games left in the season for the Hornets, the game is a huge one.
A loss for the Hornets to the Clippers and a win for the Pacers at home against the Bucks would have the Pacers surpass the Hornets and take over the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The two games have monumental implications in the play-in tournament seeding, and both teams will likely be very motivated to get the job done. Being the eighth seed means a team only needs to win one game to make the playoffs, while the number nine seed has to win two games.
The Hornets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
