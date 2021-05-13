Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: Hornets' Starting Lineup Against Clippers

The Hornets face the Clippers on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Charlotte on Thursday, and with just three games left in the season for the Hornets, the game is a huge one.

A loss for the Hornets to the Clippers and a win for the Pacers at home against the Bucks would have the Pacers surpass the Hornets and take over the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two games have monumental implications in the play-in tournament seeding, and both teams will likely be very motivated to get the job done. Being the eighth seed means a team only needs to win one game to make the playoffs, while the number nine seed has to win two games. 

The Hornets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16005180_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status Against 76ers

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Joel Embiid Updated Status in 76ers Heat Game

USATSI_15936416_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young and Clint Capela Status on Thursday Against the Magic

USATSI_15690414_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Status Against Timberwolves

USATSI_16005180_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Status in Heat 76ers Showdown

USATSI_15412473_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Hornets' Starting Lineup Against Clippers

USATSI_16027162_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Bradley Beal Status Against Cavaliers

Caris LeVert
News

Caris LeVert Status Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks

USATSI_16008950_168388303_lowres
News

Clint Capela Status for Hawks Magic Game