Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Pacers And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Saturday Night
    Publish date:

    Pacers And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Saturday Night

    The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups.

    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Friday night to fall to 6-11 on the season, but they will have a chance to make up for the loss fast. 

    On Saturday night they are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Indianapolis. 

    The Pelicans come into the game with a 3-14 record. 

    Read More

    For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineups for each team can be seen in tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    USATSI_17118041_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Saturday Night

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17194573_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To LaMelo Ball And Hornets In Charlotte

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17159362_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17182346_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers On Wednesday Night

    Nov 17, 2021