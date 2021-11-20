Pacers And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Saturday Night

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Friday night to fall to 6-11 on the season, but they will have a chance to make up for the loss fast.

On Saturday night they are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Indianapolis.

The Pelicans come into the game with a 3-14 record.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineups for each team can be seen in tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.