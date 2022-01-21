Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and are now in the same state, but in San Francisco, taking on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

For the game, they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Meanwhile, the full injury report can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis have all been ruled out.

The Pacers are 16-29 and one of the worst teams in the NBA, while the Warriors are 32-12 and one of the best teams in the NBA.

