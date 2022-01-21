Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Indiana Pacers are in Golden State to take on the Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday.
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and are now in the same state, but in San Francisco, taking on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
For the game, they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.
The full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Read More
Meanwhile, the full injury report can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis have all been ruled out.
The Pacers are 16-29 and one of the worst teams in the NBA, while the Warriors are 32-12 and one of the best teams in the NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.