LeBron Reaches Another Milestone, But Pacers Stun Lakers In LA

The Indiana Pacers have really been struggling this season, but on Wednesday night they picked up a surprising win over the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

The 111-104 win improves them to 15-29 on the season in 44 games, and they are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference (only better than the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic who are both rebuilding franchises).

As for the Lakers, the loss dropped them to 22-22 in 44 games, and they are currently seventh in the Western Conference.

During the game, LeBron James recorded his 10,000th rebound of his historic career.

James finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

However, no other player in the starting lineup scored more than 14 points.

Over on the Pacers side, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double; scoring 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out ten assists.

Caris LeVert also had a team-high 30 points.

The Pacers will play their next game on Thursday night in San Francisco against the Golden state Warriors.

