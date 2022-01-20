LeBron Reaches Another Milestone, But Pacers Stun Lakers In LA
The Indiana Pacers have really been struggling this season, but on Wednesday night they picked up a surprising win over the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The 111-104 win improves them to 15-29 on the season in 44 games, and they are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference (only better than the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic who are both rebuilding franchises).
As for the Lakers, the loss dropped them to 22-22 in 44 games, and they are currently seventh in the Western Conference.
During the game, LeBron James recorded his 10,000th rebound of his historic career.
James finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
However, no other player in the starting lineup scored more than 14 points.
Over on the Pacers side, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double; scoring 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out ten assists.
Caris LeVert also had a team-high 30 points.
The Pacers will play their next game on Thursday night in San Francisco against the Golden state Warriors.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.