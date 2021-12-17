Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons

The Indiana Pacers got back in the win column when they knocked off the Detroit Pistons in Indianapolis 122-113 on Thursday evening.

They had been coming off of a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin the night before.

Caris LeVert led the way with 31 points, three rebound and five assists, and six players in total scored in double-digits.

Over on the Pistons side, Saddiq Bey went off for 28 points, ten rebounds and five assists.

The Pistons are one of the worst teams in the entire NBA with a 4-23 record in their first 27 games, and after getting the first overall pick in last summer's NBA Draft, they are in total rebuilding mode and will not be a playoff team this year.

As for the Pacers, the win improved them to 13-18 in their first 31 games, but they still sit outside of the playoff picture.

They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and sit 2.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed (final play-in spot), and also 2.5 games back from the Philadelphia 76ers for the eight seed (final playoff spot).

The Pacers will have an extended period off as they will not play their next game until Tuesday when they got to Florida to play the Miami Heat.

With a veteran team they will need to start getting some consecutive wins and get themselves back into the playoff picture to avoid building a hole, and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.