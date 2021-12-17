Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons
    Publish date:

    Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening in Indianapolis.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening in Indianapolis.

    The Indiana Pacers got back in the win column when they knocked off the Detroit Pistons in Indianapolis 122-113 on Thursday evening. 

    They had been coming off of a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin the night before. 

    Caris LeVert led the way with 31 points, three rebound and five assists, and six players in total scored in double-digits. 

    Over on the Pistons side, Saddiq Bey went off for 28 points, ten rebounds and five assists. 

    Read More

    The Pistons are one of the worst teams in the entire NBA with a 4-23 record in their first 27 games, and after getting the first overall pick in last summer's NBA Draft, they are in total rebuilding mode and will not be a playoff team this year. 

    As for the Pacers, the win improved them to 13-18 in their first 31 games, but they still sit outside of the playoff picture. 

    They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and sit 2.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed (final play-in spot), and also 2.5 games back from the Philadelphia 76ers for the eight seed (final playoff spot). 

    The Pacers will have an extended period off as they will not play their next game until Tuesday when they got to Florida to play the Miami Heat.  

    With a veteran team they will need to start getting some consecutive wins and get themselves back into the playoff picture to avoid building a hole, and missing the playoffs for the second straight season. 

    USATSI_17370463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17364694_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17028083_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17353556_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move During The Warriors-Pacers Game

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Warriors Roar Back To Beat The Pacers

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_15625211_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors And Pacers Starting Lineups

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_15521943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Reportedly Open To Trading These Key Players

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Myles Turner Said About Trade Rumors

    Dec 11, 2021